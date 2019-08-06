Polls close in Mississippi party primaries

Polls are closing in Mississippi after voters cast ballots in Democratic and Republican primaries for governor and many other offices.

The primaries are narrowing the list of candidates for statewide, regional, legislative and county offices.

In the Republican governor’s primary, Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves seeks to fend off opposition from former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr. and state Rep. Robert Foster.

In the Democratic primary for governor, Attorney General Jim Hood is challenged by seven candidates, including Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith and retired Jackson State University administrator Velesha P. Williams

Runoffs will be Aug. 27 in races where a candidate doesn’t get a majority Tuesday. Winners advance to the Nov. 5 general election.