Collierville community hosts National Night Out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crime is on the minds of many people nowadays, and it's more important than ever to know our neighbors and the law enforcement officers who serve and protect our communities.

That's why National Night Out is a big event in Collierville, where every year families and friends come together with a focus on crime prevention.

"We're going to grill hot dogs and bratwurst, and we've got chips and drinks, and we'll just hang out," Jane Crabtree said.

"For some of us, it's the only time we get together and talk. We wave at people up and down the street, but this is a special night because we get to sit and talk to people," Carol Adams said.

There are some 26 events scheduled to take place in Collierville.

"National Night Out is a chance for citizens to get out and get to know each other," Lt. David Townsend, with The Collierville Police Department, said.

Police and community leaders will be making the rounds to get to as many events as possible. Across the country, some 38 million people are expected to hold events in programs that were designed to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and the community it serves.

"If we have a trusting relationship with them, and they with us, when they see something suspicious they don't hesitate to report it," Townsend said.

Collierville police say they've seen an increase in vehicle burglaries , and they'll use National Night Out to get the message out to residents. But Crabtree says she and her neighbors are already in the "crime fighting" mode.

"We try to make sure our cars are locked, and to make sure everything is secure at night, because even though we love Collierville and it's a great place to live, there are folks who come to try and take advantage."