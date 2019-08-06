Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 1 just released

Body found behind Cordova shopping center

Posted 12:17 pm, August 6, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police found a body near a creek behind a Cordova shopping center Tuesday morning.

Police said they responded to a suspicious call around 10 a.m. behind the shopping center at 2393 N. Germantown Pkwy, which houses a Dick’s Sporting Goods and an Ashley Furniture. IKEA and Costco are nearby.

A body was found in the Fletcher Creek behind the buildings when police arrived.

The cause of death is currently undetermined, and police have not released any information about the identity of the deceased person.

The is an ongoing death investigation.

Google Map for coordinates 35.190803 by -89.796194.

