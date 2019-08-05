Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – New episode drops today

Suspects wanted after woman is beaten, robbed in Kroger parking lot in East Memphis

Posted 10:09 pm, August 5, 2019, by , Updated at 10:23PM, August 5, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three suspects are wanted after a woman was robbed in the Kroger parking lot in the 500 block of South Mendenhall Road, Memphis police said.

According to a report, a woman was walking in the parking lot Monday evening when she suddenly felt a sharp jerk on her shoulder. She then fell to the ground and was drug, causing a gash on her head.

At some point during the incident, the suspect took the victim’s cross-shoulder purse that had a crystal Rosary inside. The value of the stolen items is estimated to be $135. The victim’s keys and wallet were in her hand during the robbery and weren’t taken.

She was taken to Baptist East in non-critical condition.

Two witnesses who saw the robbery left the scene before police arrived. But the victim told officers the witnesses saw a male suspect grab her purse and flee the scene in a blue Scion. The car went southbound on Mendenhall. Three people occupied the vehicle.

The suspect who took the victim’s purse was wearing a black t-shirt, black and red baseball cap and blue jeans.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

