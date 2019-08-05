× New shuttle service connects Mud Island to Med District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Medical students and hospital staff who live on Mud Island and in Uptown have a new, free way to get to work or school in the Medical District.

Beginning this month, the Groove Shuttle will begin running every 15 minutes on weekday mornings and evenings from the north tip of Mud Island to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, then to UTHSC and Southern College of Optometry on Madison. Exact hours are 6:30-9 a.m., and 4-6:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

The shuttle is free for anyone with a student ID to a medical college or an employee ID card to a hospital or medical institution.

It is run by a partnership between MATA and the Memphis Medical District Collaborative.