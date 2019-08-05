Millington playground rebuilt following fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As a new school year begins for the Millington Municipal District, one elementary school is finally whole again after dealing with disaster.

It was all laughter and smiles for the students at EA Harrold Elementary.

It was less than a year ago when a group of local teens accidentally set a fire on the old playground during Thanksgiving break, causing it to burn down. The fire left the young students confused and hurt.

"It wasn't their fault. It wasn't anybody trying to be mean or malicious or vicious. It was an accident. Kids were scared, and kids were sad," Principal Patricia Speight said.

Through donations and adjusting the district budget, the new playground came together, and officials were able to design a new jungle gym that perfectly fit their needs.

"You have to make sure that each section is exactly what you want it to be. So I had taken pieces of different ones and said, 'This is what I like about this playground. This is what I like about this. This is what I don't want," the principal said.

On Monday, Millington was able to unveil the new playground. School officials credit the community for making the back-to-school extra special.