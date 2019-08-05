× Miller is healthy and eager heading into year two with the Bears.

BOURBONNAIS, Illinois — 33 catches for 423 yards and a team leading seven touchdowns.

Former Memphis Tiger Anthony Miller with quite the coming out party last year in Chicago. Now imagine what Miller would have done had he not injured a shoulder last year, playing through pain for most of his rookie season.

Miller, tearing it up at training camp these days and healthy thanks to successful offseason shoulder surgery. While he only missed one game last year, he was never close to 100-percent after dislocating his shoulder in week three. “Last year, I really didn’t get to use my hands. I was just relying on having good foot work so I could get open. While I’m running route, I wasn’t able to just swipe down or come back with my arms cause I feared it would pop out. I was just dipping and trying to find my way every play. It end up working out. This year’s going to be a lot different,” Miller said.

His coaches and teammates see an even better Miller heading into year two with Chicago. “I think he’s really committed to being a technician, not just that I’m faster than you or I can win on the top of the route to go get it or out-speed somebody or outquick somebody. He’s taking to coaching much more, right now, it feels like. He’s starting, dare I say it, he’s starting to mature. That would be a good thing,” said Bears’ Offensive Coordinator Mark Helfrich.