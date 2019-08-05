Manhunt Monday: Suspect in deadly Mississippi beating still on the run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A Marshall County man's gruesome beating death shocked a community. Now, his family is still seeing justice, because the suspect is still on the run.

Mark Bolden misses his brother Frank Bolden. He was affectionately known as "Mane" to his friends and family.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Department says Frank was visiting his uncle on Picken Drive in June 2019 when that family visit turned deadly. Detectives say 43-year-old Michael Buffington Wells is responsible for killing him. They also say the two were involved in an ongoing feud.

"That fellow pulled up and run into my uncle, jacked a bag out of his hand and threw it into the trunk of his car. He then came out with a two-by-four swinging," Mark said.

Frank was hit several times with a piece of wood. His sister had to break the news to the family.

"She said, 'Mane got hit in the head with a two-by-four," Mark said. A few minutes later, the phone rang again. "She called back and told us he didn't make it. I said, 'What do you mean he didn't make it?' She said, 'He died.' I broke down and started crying."

Detectives issued a murder warrant for Wells. They say he's no stranger to law enforcement.

"Mr. Buffington has a past where he's been charged with some violent crimes, and he has actually been in the penitentiary," Major Kelly McMillian said. "Mr. Buffington assaulted an individual with a box blade and cut him on the side of his face. That was captured on video."

McMillian says Wells pleaded guilty to the assault charge and was out on bond when he attacked and killed Frank.

If you know where Michael Buffington Wells is hiding, you're asked to call The Marshall County Sheriff's Office at (662)-252-1311. All calls are confidential.