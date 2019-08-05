× Man sentenced to 22 years in nephew’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was sentenced to 22 years behind bars following the murder of his nephew several years ago.

Ruben Walton was convicted of second-degree murder following a trial in May. He was sentenced by a Shelby County judge on Friday, August 2.

Witnesses told police that Ruben Walton arrived at a home in the 4600 block of Sandy Park Drive and was met at the door by Israel Falkner. An argument ensued between the two men and that’s when Walton shot the 25-year-old.

The victim stumbled into the front yard followed by Walton, who bent over and said something to the victim before firing several more shots, witnesses said.

Investigators said Walton then got into his car and drove away from the scene, heading towards Shelby Drive. Walton turned himself in to police several hours later.