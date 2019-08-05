× Man charged in deadly Bethel Grove shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was booked into the Shelby County Jail after a deadly shooting in Bethel Grove.

On Friday, August 2, officers were called to the Save-a-Stop on Kimball Avenue after two people were shot. One of the victims, Jason Phoummavong, sustained a gunshot wound to the head and died from his injuries. The store’s owner was also transported to the hospital.

A witness told police something fell from the shooter’s clothing when he was leaving the scene. Officers said the object was a FedEx photo ID, which had a man’s photo and name attached. That, along with surveillance video from the store, confirmed that the shooter was Antonio Whitmore Junior, police said.

Whitmore turned himself in two days later and reportedly admitted to the shooting, but didn’t give a motive. He was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault.