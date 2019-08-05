× Man accused in Cordova road rage incident has past drug conviction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was arrested in connection to a road rage incident is no stranger to trouble with the law.

Leonard Hunter, 46, was charged with aggravated assault, reckless driving and several drug-related charges after he was arrested following a road rage incident in the area of I-40 near the Highway 64 exit ramp on Sunday.

Records show Hunter was previously convicted of manufacturing and delivering meth in 2012.

WREG went to the address listed for Hunter. His mother says he’s had a problem with drugs before, but she didn’t want to go into detail. She said this was not normal for her son.

“He has had a past, years ago, of some issues,” she said.

Police say they received a 911 call from witnesses saying Hunter was attempting to ram into a man’s vehicle. Two people in separate vehicles were driving on I-40 near the Highway 64 exit ramp when Hunter brake checked them. Witnesses say he somehow was able to block their path, before getting out of his vehicle with a hammer and threatening to hurt them.

“The one in the red car was taking his whole vehicle and trying to ram into the black GMC over here, and in the green pickup truck as well,” Jesse Adler said.

Hazmat crews blocked off the area outside of Sprouts Farmers Market and searched Hunter’s jeep. They found a laundry list of unusual items., including a pressure cooker, hot plate, liquid camp fuel, 40 pound bags of ammonia, fake money and other evidence commonly used to manufacture meth.

The bomb squad was also called to the scene. They suited up as firefighters and an ambulance waited nearby.