Robbery, shooting outside Jackson Avenue grocery store injures one person

Posted 4:51 am, August 5, 2019, by and , Updated at 05:17AM, August 5, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  One person was taken to the hospital following an overnight robbery and shooting on Jackson Avenue.

WREG’s Melissa Moon was told a man in a food truck was parked outside a Mexican grocery store in the 4100 block when he was robbed and grazed by a bullet around 1 a.m. Monday, August 5.

The individual was transported  Methodist Hospital North, but his condition was not released.

A SUV that was towed from the scene had at least two bullet holes in it.

This is a developing story.

 

