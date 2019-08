MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man is in critical condition Monday after he came to a North Memphis fire station suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police were on the scene around 5 p.m. at the station at 2248 Chelsea. They say the man came to the station after he was shot, but they didn’t say how he arrived.

The man was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police say the shooting happened in the area of Jackson and Hollywood. There was no information on a suspect.