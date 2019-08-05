× Deputy injured, suspect shot in downtown Memphis incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy shot and critically wounded a suspect after he was stabbed Monday morning in Downtown Memphis, county authorities said.

It happened around 10 on Fourth between Poplar Avenue and Exchange. That’s across the street from the Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Anthony Buckner said a deputy was patrolling the area when he saw a person believed to be involved in an incident, and approached the man.

The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the deputy in the arm, Buckner said. The deputy then fired at the suspect, critically wounding him.

The deputy is in non-critical condition, the sheriff’s office said. The suspect was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in the case because it involves an officer.