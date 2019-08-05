× 901 FC adds two experienced players to roster

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis 901 FC once again improved their roster with the addition of midfielder Pierre Da Sliva and defender Liam Doyle.

Da Silva is a product of MLS-side Orlando City SC. He singed for the club in 2017 and was immediately loaned to Orlando City B, in order to accumulate playing time. He was subsequently loaned out to Saint Louis FC in 2018. After a season in Saint Louis, he went on loan to Atletico Paranaense, of Brasileiro Série A.

Da Silva was born in the United States and is of Brazilian and Peruvian descent. He registered four goals in 32 appearances for United States youth national teams. In 2017, Da Silva was called up to the U.S. U-19 National Team training camp in Sunrise, Fla., and he also represented the United States at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Da Silva was ranked No. 1 in the USL’s “20 Under 20” list, in 2017.

The Port Chester, N.Y., native is an attacking minded player, capable of playing on the wing or centrally.

“Pierre is one of the most talented young attacking players that I have worked with,” 901 FC head coach Tim Mulqueen said. “He has great experience for a player his age, and he will have an immediate impact as a left-sided attacker for us.”

Doyle spent the past two seasons in the USL with Nashville SC. He began his USL career with the Harrisburg City Islanders in April 2016.

He moved to USL-side, Swope Park Rangers in December 2016.

After a season with the Rangers, he signed for Nashville SC in December 2017.

The Isle of Mann international, played college soccer for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

“Liam is a fierce competitor with great experience as a central defender,” Mulqueen described. “He has an intensity to his game that will be infectious to our group.”

Memphis sit six points out of the final playoff spot with three months to play in the season.

The team is back in action, Tuesday August, 6 at Saint Louis FC at 7:30 p.m.