Woman threatens Flight employees with gun after trying to pay bill with stolen card

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman threatened employees at Flight restaurant with a gun after she tried to pay her bill with a stolen card, Memphis Police said.

According to a report, officers responded to the scene Friday night after receiving a misdemeanor call. Chandra White was detained by the blue suede brigade for theft of property. Police say she ordered $42.34 worth of food and attempted to pay with a stolen debit card.

The manager called the blue suede brigade after it was determined that the card was stolen. Once authorities arrived, White reportedly stated, “I have a gun, and I will shoot anybody.”

She was taken into custody by MPD officers. One weapon was located in her bra, and another was located in her jacket pocket. Both weapons were loaded. Police say White doesn’t have a hand gun carry permit, nor is she eligible for one.

White is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a hand gun and fraudulent use of a credit card.