One killed, three injured in shooting on Shelby Drive overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were shot in a parking lot in Whitehaven early Sunday, and one of those victims later died, police said.

Officers responded to 443 E. Shelby Drive at Hodge Road at 12:45 a.m.

They found three male victims who had been shot. A fourth victim was found later at another location.

Police say one of those victims was pronounced dead, two others were taken to hospitals in critical condition, and a fourth was non-critical.

No suspect information was given. Call 528-CASH with tips.

35.020628 -90.049227