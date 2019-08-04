One killed, three injured in shooting on Shelby Drive overnight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were shot in a parking lot in Whitehaven early Sunday, and one of those victims later died, police said.
Officers responded to 443 E. Shelby Drive at Hodge Road at 12:45 a.m.
They found three male victims who had been shot. A fourth victim was found later at another location.
Police say one of those victims was pronounced dead, two others were taken to hospitals in critical condition, and a fourth was non-critical.
No suspect information was given. Call 528-CASH with tips.
35.020628 -90.049227