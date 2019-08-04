× Shooting at I-40, Appling leaves man in critical condition Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at Interstate 40 and Appling Road left a male victim in critical condition Saturday night, Memphis Police reported.

Police responded just before 11 p.m. to I-40 eastbound at the northbound Appling ramp.

They say the victim cut off the suspect in traffic, and was shot as he got on the ramp. He was taken to a hospital in non-critical condition, but police said his condition was later changed to critical.

The alleged shooter got away in a newer model white Dodge Charger with LED lights and tinted windows. Call 901-528-CASH with any tips.

In late July, Memphis Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol added dozens of officers to Memphis’ interstate loop, including Highway 385, after Memphis experienced its 32nd interstate shooting of 2019.

Saturday’s shooting marks at least the 33rd incident this year.