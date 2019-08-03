Family believes woman set up ex-boyfriend after police call shooting a home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The death of a man that was ruled self-defense by police on Thursday is sparking outrage by his family.

Police said Barnard Bullins, 26, was an intruder and broke into a West Memphis home where a woman and her boyfriend were sleeping. But Bullins' mother said that is not the case.

She said it was more of a love triangle because the woman living in the house was in a relationship with her son, on and off, for about 10 years.

Police said they spoke to the woman at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday, and she said she and her boyfriend were asleep in the bedroom when they heard the front door being kicked in. Her boyfriend heard the noise, grabbed his gun and saw Bullins in the hallway.

He then fired his gun twice, hitting Bullins in the chest and killing him.

Bullins' mother said she got a call from the woman with a different story.