Family believes woman set up ex-boyfriend after police call shooting a home invasion

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The death of a man that was ruled self-defense by police on Thursday is sparking outrage by his family.
Police said Barnard Bullins, 26, was an intruder and broke into a West Memphis home where a woman and her boyfriend were sleeping. But Bullins' mother said that is not the case.
She said it was more of a love triangle because the woman living in the house was in a relationship with her son, on and off, for about 10 years.
Police said they spoke to the woman at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday, and she said she and her boyfriend were asleep in the bedroom when they heard the front door being kicked in. Her boyfriend heard the noise, grabbed his gun and saw Bullins in the hallway.
He then fired his gun twice, hitting Bullins in the chest and killing him.
Bullins' mother said she got a call from the woman with a different story.
Bullins' mother said when she got to the scene, she never saw her son and never identified her body; the woman did.
“She’s been in our family since they've been in high school," Sabrina Bullins said. "We got pictures of her, family pictures and everything. She called me mom. She came to check on me when I had my back surgery. That’s why I’m like, why is she trying to portray like this is crazy.”
“Never in a million years we thought that it would go to the extent where we feel like you set him up," brother Octavious Bullins said.
WREG tried speaking with people at the apartment Thursday, but no one wanted to speak.
Bullins' family said they moved back to Mississippi where they are from. They said they just want to know the truth of what happened.