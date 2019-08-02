× Woman sentenced in 2018 Raleigh murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for her role in the murder last year of a 29-year-old man in Raleigh, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Kaci Calderon, 21, pleaded guilty in Criminal Court to facilitation to commit first-degree murder in the shooting death and attempted robbery of victim Nicholas Brunetti. The settlement was approved by Judge Bobby Carter.

Last month Jamarcus Miller, 24, was convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting and was sentenced to life in prison.

Investigators said Calderon, an acquaintance of the victim, set up a meeting with Brunetti on the evening of Jan. 6, 2018, in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Yale Road. Her plan, however, was to have her boyfriend, Miller, rob Brunetti.

Brunetti was shot five times and was pronounced dead at the scene.