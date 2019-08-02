× Woman accused of setting fire to man’s vehicles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman with an alleged history of incidents was arrested after police say she intentionally set fire to a man’s cars.

On Tuesday, July 30, the Memphis Fire Department was called to the 1500 block of Maplewood after two vehicles – a newer model truck and a 2000 E-150 van- were set on fire. Investigators determined that an accelerant was used to set both fires, causing heavy damage.

According to police, a witness identified the suspect as 48-year-old Angel Burt, the ex-girlfriend of the victim’s sister.

That victim told police that he had been having problems with the suspect. On July 11, he said Burt was removed from the property after he caught her smoking drugs inside and making threats. Two days later, he had to call police after she allegedly vandalized the property.

Burt was arrested on Thursday and charged with setting fire to personal property or land.