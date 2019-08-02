Vigil honors two lives lost in Southaven Walmart shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Hundreds attended a vigil Friday night honoring two Southaven Walmart employees who were shot and killed at work this week.

The community came together to honor Brandon Gales and Anthony Brown. Police say they died Tuesday at the hands of a disgruntled employee, Martez Abram.

Kenas Herron knew Brandon Gales personally and encountered Anthony Brown several times.

"Nice guys, trying to do well in life," Herron said. "And to have their life cut short like that is such a tragedy."

The words "We Love you, Miss you" were penned on posters and professed by those struggling to make sense of the senselessness.

"Everybody is pretty tight-knit in Southaven, Horn Lake, Hernando, so we all kind of support each other," Herron said.

The vigil focused on shining a light on the legacy Gales and Brown leave behind. Fellow co-workers took to the stage, reflecting on two of their proudest crew members from Store 848, whose lives were tragically cut short.

In prayer and song, the community vowed to let go of the hurt, in order to heal.

"If this can't bring us together, I don't know what will," Herron said.

The man charged with the shootings remained in the hospital Friday night, but investigators say they've talked with him.

Abram was wounded by a police officer who quickly responded to the scene on Tuesday. He's charged with two counts of murder.

Abram was shot twice, one bullet hitting him in the chest. Investigators say he's in stable condition and as soon as he heals he'll be taken to Southaven to face charges.