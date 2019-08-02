× Suspects indicted on murder charges in Parkway Village murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects were indicted on first-degree murder charges in the death of a 47-year-old man in Parkway Village almost a year ago.

According to the Office of the District Attorney General, Pedro Juarez-Hernandez and another man were standing at a stop sign inside the Cottonwood Apartment complex when Micah Boose, 18, and Ryan Sutton, 17, jumped out of a car and tried to rob them. The suspects eventually began firing weapons, killing Juarez- Hernandez.

The second victim ran after the gunmen and that’s when the suspects shot him in the thigh.

Boose was arrested on August 20, 2018, while Sutton was able to evade arrest for a week before turning himself in.

Both were indicted on first-degree murder, attempted especially aggravated robbery and attempted first-degree murder charges. Bond was set at $500,000.