× Southwind High removes painting after controversy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis high school removed a painting by a student from the school’s walls after the principal received a threatening phone call, the school district said.

The painting in question depicts President Donald Trump with his mouth covered and the Statue of Liberty covering her face with her hands.

Southwind High School had displayed the student-made painting since the 2016-17 school year, but it stirred up controversy when it resurfaced on social media recently.

One Twitter user said, “If your child is attending public school he is being inundated with propaganda like this mural that greets students at South Wind HS in Memphis TN….how is this OK?”

If your child is attending public school he is being inundated with propaganda like this mural that greets students at South Wind HS in Memphis TN….how is this OK? @SouthwindHS pic.twitter.com/cqFhEC7SAS — yvonneburton 🌈 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 (@_YvonneBurton) August 2, 2019

Shelby County Schools said officials decided to remove the artwork for student’s and staff safety.

SCS sent a statement that said:

“The District respects our students’ rights to free speech and expression. We encourage our students to express themselves through art or in any other peaceful manner. There has been no controversy surrounding this painting. It has been on display at Southwind High School since the 2016-17 school year and school administrators have not received any complaints or concerns related to the artwork.”