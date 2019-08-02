Southaven boy wanted to hug an officer, so he did!

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — One of Southaven’s youngest residents wanted to show his love and appreciation for the police department.

Beckett told his mother that he wanted to hug an officer so she stopped by the Southaven Police Department to make that happen. When they got there Beckett gave Chief Macon Moore a big hug and was given several goodies, including his own badge and a radio.

The little boy even told the officer he wanted to be just like him when he grows up.

“Beckett, thank you for coming by and putting a smile on Chief Moore’s face!!” the Southaven Police Department wrote on Facebook. “Who knows, one day you might be like Chief Moore and be the Southaven Police Chief!!”