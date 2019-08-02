Senators: Bill would reverse veto of Mississippi Delta pumps

Posted 9:30 am, August 2, 2019

In this May 23, 2019 photo, wows of farm land near Louise, Miss., are covered with backwater flooding. Normally there would be cotton or corn or soybean crops in the rows. U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., sent a letter Wednesday, June 12, to President Donald Trump to approve the use of temporary pumps in the Yazoo Backwater Area to begin removing floodwaters that have contaminated the region for months on end. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. — U.S. Sens. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Roger Wicker are introducing a bill they say would overturn the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2008 veto of a pumping station that could relieve flooding in parts of the Mississippi Delta.

The Mississippi Republicans said Wednesday that the measure would amend the Clean Water Act to prohibit the EPA from vetoing a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers flood project Congress specifically authorized. The bill would also overturn the EPA veto.

Congress decades ago authorized pumps to remove water from a Delta region that can fill when floodgates close, protecting from even worse Mississippi River flooding.

The region north of Vicksburg has seen months of flooding this year as the Mississippi River remained high. The now-draining flood covered hundreds of thousands of acres at its peak.

