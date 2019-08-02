Police investigating after Whitehaven store owner opens fire on suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police were called to Whitehaven overnight following a shooting at a local business.

It happened at C&A Diesel Services in the 600 block of East Raines Road around 2 a.m. Friday, August 2.

The owners told WREG's Melissa Moon that they were staking out the business, keeping an eye of things after they were robbed several months ago. They said at that time a man cut through their fence and stole about 25 batteries. Those batteries are worth about $200 a piece.

On Friday, they said the man came back and tried to rob them again, but they were ready.

One of the owners opened the business door and saw the man had something in his hand. That's when the owner opened fire towards the suspect. He said the suspect fell to the ground and then took off.

The owner said he's not sure if the man fell because of the noise or if he struck him.