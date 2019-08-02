New rules in Germantown parks aim to keep kids safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The city of Germantown is taking steps to make some of its playgrounds safer for school children after parents and teachers reported suspicious people around the playgrounds.

The city announced starting Aug. 12 it will only allow students and staff from Farmington Elementary and Riverdale schools to use playground facilities during school hours. The new rules prohibit adults who aren't accompanied by a child to linger near or use playground areas.

Nicole Walton and her 7-year-old son spend lots of time on the playgound at Riverdale Park next to Riverdale schools. Walton says Germantown's parks are part of the reason she loves the community.

She's glad to know Germantown is taking steps to make Riverdale playground and Farmington Park playground safer for youngsters.

"I'm glad they're aware of some suspicious people and stuff like that. So, it's good to know they're at least trying to do something," Walton said.

The new rule does not apply to adults who want to use tennis courts and other park amenities not used by school students.

Farmington Park, next to Farmington Elementary, is currently undergoing renovations including a complete update of the children's playground.

For Geraldine Still, a Germantown grandparent, there's nothing more important than keeping the parks and playgrounds safe.

"There's people that come out that they don't have any good intentions. I think it will be better to have some kind of regulations," she said.

Germantown officials stress there are 27 parks available to the public at all times, and the city will be posting signs at the playgrounds soon with more information about the new rules