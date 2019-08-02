× New details emerge after high school principal removed amid sexual misconduct investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The principal at Manassas High School was removed from his position after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her inside the school.

Documents obtained by WREG say that the alleged incident happened during the evening hours of July 24.

According to the complainant, she and Otis Clayton had been involved in a sexual relationship at various times since she was 18. In July 2019, she said he made her think that there might be a job available for her in the district and offered to look over her transcript.

She said when they met on July 24 the focus wasn’t on her transcript. She said Clayton “unwillingly” took her to Manassas High School and assaulted her inside his office.

She said Clayton apologized several days later via text message after she said she would report him.

The incident was reported to the Memphis Police Department on July 26 and Shelby County Schools informed Clayton that he was being placed on administrative leave on July 29.

A transcript of the interview with Clayton by SCS officials was included in the documents obtained by WREG. In it, Clayton stated that he had known the woman for nearly 20 years and acknowledged that they had been in a sexual relationship off and on during that time period. However, he denied raping or sexually assaulting her.

“She was asking about the teacher program that Yolanda is putting on. The Teacher Prep Program. I was downtown. She asked if I wanted to hook up. I said, yeah, sure. She offered to go to the school,” the transcript reads.

To read the documents obtained by WREG, click here.

Clayton was removed from his position at Manassas High School and placed on administrative leave.

The district said they would provide support to Manassas to make sure the start of the school year goes smoothly.