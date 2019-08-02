× Mississippi Republicans vie for governor’s seat in Aug. 6 primary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With only four days to go until the Mississippi primary, the candidates running for governor are canvassing the state, trying to pick up votes.

Friday morning, the Republican front runner, Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves, stopped by the WREG studios to lay out his plan for Mississippi’s future, if he’s elected.

“I am the only true conservative running for governor of Mississippi this year,” Reeves said.

Reeves is one of three Republicans running in the Aug. 6 Republican primary for Mississippi governor. He says he believes he’s the best candidate to keep Democrats from “controlling” Mississippi.

“We’ve got to have people in office who are strong enough to stand up to folks from all over the country and say we believe that Mississippi’s values are Mississippi’s strength and we’re going to continue to fight for them,” he said.

But Reeves’ opponents, Bill Waller and Robert Foster, aren’t sure if he’s the right man for the job.

“For somebody that has been in the legislature running the senate for eight years, they killed the pro-life heartbeat bill for seven years by sending it to one of the most liberal committee chairmen of the committees every single year,” Foster said.

“There will be some people up here that will tell you that the special session solved the roads and bridges. The facts say otherwise,” Waller said.

Reeves says he believes Mississippi is heading in the right direction, but there’s still plenty of work to be done.

“What we should be doing, we should be focused on setting priorities, having a true, balanced budget, being fiscally responsible, having a tax code that is fair and flat and encourages economic development and we’ve got to continue to improve the educational outcomes of our children,” Reeves said.

On the Democratic side, Attorney General Jim Hood is the favorite to win Tuesday’s primary.

