× Memphis man enters Alford plea in 22-year-old murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convicted criminal serving life for several federal crimes decided to enter an Alford plea in a 22-year-old murder on Thursday.

Andrew Thomas reportedly shot an armored car courier named James Day in the head during a holdup at a Walgreen’s on Summer Avenue in 1997. Day survived for more than two years before he died from his injury.

Thomas was convicted of Day’s murder in 2001 but that was overturned about two years ago by an appeals court. They ordered that he be re-tried and his death sentence be thrown out.

The defendant was scheduled to go on trial this week on capital murder charges, but decided to plead out to charges instead.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said he entered an Alford plea. It’s a plea that doesn’t admit guilt but does acknowledge that there is enough evidence for a conviction.

Thomas was sentenced to 25 years.