× Man in critical condition after being shot near Lamar and Kimball

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in the hospital in critical condition after being shot Friday at Lamar and Kimball.

Memphis Police responded to the scene at 2757 Kimball around 3:29 p.m. where they found the man shot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police are searching for a suspect wearing a lime green shirt and black pants who left the scene on foot.

WREG is at the scene and will update this story if we learn more.

Anyone with information on the crime should contact Memphis Police.