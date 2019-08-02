× Man drops ID after robbing man at gunpoint inside Frayser home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say robbed a man at gunpoint before accidentally leaving a very important piece of evidence behind.

On July 28, the victim told police he returned to his Windsor Parkway home only to be confronted by a man pointing a black shot gun in his face. The man demanded the victim hand over his money, but the victim repeatedly told him he didn’t have anything. That apparently angered the suspect who reportedly struck the victim multiple times in the face causing him to fall to the floor.

The suspect grabbed the victim’s wallet and cellphone from his pocket before fleeing the scene.

On the way out, the suspect somehow managed to drop a clear Ziploc bag which reportedly contained money, a watch and a driver’s license that belonged to 23-year-old David Polk. The victim identified Polk as the man who had attacked him.

Polk was arrested on August 1 and charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery.