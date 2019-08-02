× Man accused of firing shots at local liquor store turns himself in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of shooting two people at a local liquor store has been booked into the Shelby County Jail.

On July 31, Samuel Ewing and the victim pulled up to a liquor store on Mount Moriah around the same time. Both men had previously worked together and reportedly exchanged words due to an unresolved conflict.

The victim turned and went into the store while Ewing allegedly went to his car and grabbed a gun.

As the victim was walking back to his car he said Ewing started firing shots at him, sending him running back inside with Ewing right behind him.

The victim and an innocent bystander were both struck as the suspect continued to fire shots.

On August 1, Ewing turned himself in to police at the Ridgeway Station. He reportedly admitted to his role in the incident and even told officers where they could find the gun. He was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.