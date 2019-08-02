Live at 9: Mayor McClendon, Stuff the Bus, Lavell Crawford & Guys and Dolls

Mayor Marco McClendon

The city of West Memphis, Arkansas made an historic move by approving raises for city employees this week. This, as the city’s mayor continues to push for growth and prosperity.

Mayor Marco McClendon joined us to talk about those large pay increases and other initiatives he has in the works right now.

Stuff the Bus

For the parents of many Mid-South children buying school supplies each year is something they simply cannot do. That's why Walmart and the Salvation Army are teaming up to "Stuff the Bus" with school supplies this weekend.

Major Marion Platt was here to explain how you can help.

Comedian Lavell Crawford

You've seen him in movies, on television and now you can see Lavell Crawford live at Chuckles Comedy House this weekend.

Guys and Dolls

A risky bet leads to love in the world-renowned musical Guys and Dolls, which will be staged right here in the Mid-South at the Germantown Community Theatre. The cast joined us on Live at 9 to give us a sneak peek of one of the numbers you're sure to love.