Embattled Tennessee speaker resigns from leadership role

Posted 11:15 am, August 2, 2019, by

In this May 1, 2019, photo, House Speaker Glen Casada, R-Franklin, stands at the microphone during a House session in Nashville, Tenn. House Republicans have scheduled a closed-door meeting to discuss the future of Tennessee's embattled House speaker. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s embattled House speaker has officially resigned from his leadership role after being plagued for months by multiple scandals involving explicit text messages.

Rep. Glen Casada agreed to step aside as speaker on Friday. The GOP caucus had voted in May that they no longer had confidence in the Republican’s leadership, but Casada only agreed to resign in August.

Speaker Pro Tem Bill Dunn will temporarily take over the role until August 23, when lawmakers are scheduled to vote in a new speaker. Rep. Cameron Sexton has been nominated to lead the Republican-controlled House.

Casada has been dogged by calls to resign since it was revealed he exchanged text messages containing sexually explicit language about women with his former chief of staff several years ago, among other controversies.

