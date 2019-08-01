× WREG leads Memphis news ratings race on TV and online

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG-TV News Channel 3 continues its news winning streak.

In recent Nielsen ratings, News Channel 3 won every Monday through Friday head-to-head news race, starting Monday-Friday from 4:30-7 a.m., 9-10 a.m., noon, 4-5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. The station won all but one local news time-period on Saturday and Sunday. Nielsen Media Research measured TV viewing during July Sweeps”from July 4-31 in the Memphis TV market.

In addition to its TV success, News Channel 3’s website, WREG.com, is also the top source for online news in the Memphis market according to ComScore’s most recent measurement. WREG.com outperformed websites for The Commercial Appeal, WMC, WHBQ, and WATN during the month of June.

“Putting our viewers first is all I ask of our team,”News Director Bruce Moore said. “Big stories that people care about, investigations that make a difference, and making sure our audience always stays prepared for dangerous and for inconvenient weather are just some of the ways this team delivers.”

President and General Manager Ron Walter said he was proud of News Channel 3’s performance during July.

“Our team engaged viewers with content-rich stories ranging from the surprise plea of Sherra Wright to a fresh approach on how to keep property safe with the help of police when out-of-town on summer vacation. We also kept viewers abreast of developing weather that could have inconvenienced their day or been a potential threat to their and their family’s safety.”