Tiger football is set out to take the next step in 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday the Tigers held media day ahead of Friday’s first practice of fall camp. At media day the Tigers were not shying away from their hopes for the 2019 season.

This has been a bit of a trend in recent years and it should no longer be a shock that the Tiger football team is expected to be pretty good. But now it’s about taking the next step. For example, winning conference title games and winning bowl games. With the first day of practice on the horizon the team is trying to find a balance between setting reasonable goals and managing their excitement.

“I like this team. I like the group of young men that we have that are apart of it. We are going to have to maximize every single day building up to August 31st,” said Mike Norvell.

“I know it’s pretty obvious, I know everyone is excited to get back on the field. It’s crazy how time flies. I remember every game last season pretty vividil, now it’s back. And I am super excited this is the best time of the year,” said Brady White.

“Like we want to go undefeated. Not only get to the championship but win the championship and get elected for a new year’s 6,” said TJ Carter.

“People feel it. That’s what we want but as far as thinking about it too much. We can’t control it. So we try not to think about too much, we just thinking about camp right now that’s what we are thinking about,” said John “Pop” Williams.