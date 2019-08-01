× Terminix eliminating 99 call center jobs in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Terminix will consolidate jobs in the call center supporting its residential pest control business Oct. 1, affecting 99 employees.

The Memphis-based company made the announcement Thursday. Other divisions of Terminix are not affected, and are moving into the downtown headquarters of parent company ServiceMaster.

A spokesman for Terminix said the company is providing severance, job skills training and relocation opportunities to other divisions for employees over the next 60 days. According to a statement:

“We have made the decision to consolidate some of call center roles effective October 1, 2019. This decision was made based on the volume of work our Memphis call center handles. As we have seen significant improvements in our customer service levels this year and decreased call volume in the first quarter of the year, it was clear that we could also improve staffing and space efficiencies across the network.

“We are committed to providing full support to our impacted employees, including offering outplacement assistance, providing additional job training and helping to find other employment opportunities, including several open positions we have in the greater Memphis area.”