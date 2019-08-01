Southaven Walmart shooting suspect stable, talks with police about incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — The Southaven Walmart that was the site of Tuesday's deadly shooting is still closed indefinitely, and more information is coming out about the suspect's background.

Police said the Walmart surveillance cameras were rolling and captured the moments suspect Martez Abram went into the store and opened fire.

Investigators said Abram shot and killed two store employees during the rampage and shot an officer, who’s going to be OK after being shot in his bulletproof vest.

During the gunfire, Abram was shot twice, and one of those hit him in the chest. He’s been in the hospital ever since, but Southaven Police said he is now in stable condition, and they had their first chance to ask him questions Thursday.

“We did interview him ourselves along with the MBI (Mississippi Bureau of Investigation), so we’ll continue to keep that dialogue with him," Southaven assistant police chief Mark Little said.“He did purchase some handguns legally. The ATF was able to work with us on that, throughout the last time frame, upwards of two years."

No doubt that’s something they’ll be asking Abram more about in the future.

Little said he was not sure if Abram felt any remorse for what he is accused of doing.

Little said Southaven Police recently underwent active shooter training, and that training allowed them to handle this situation efficiently.