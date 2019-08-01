North Mississippi community shocked by Walmart shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NESBIT, Miss. — What happened at a Southaven Walmart has had a far -reaching impact. We went to the family home of the gunman accused of killing two Walmart employees, and the locals still have unanswered questions.

"Everybody here knows everybody," resident Mira Hall said. So it comes as no surprise that Hall knows many by first name. But she says she was shocked after learning Martez Abram's father lives a mile away from a town store.

Customers who were coming and going from the Nesbit Travel Center have been discussing the aftermath of the Walmart shooting for days, and many people are still on edge.

"We never thought something like this would happen," Hall said.

We stopped by Abram's family home. A woman who identified herself as his stepmother would only say that the family wasn't ready to talk openly about the accusations.