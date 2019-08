× Memphis man accused of inappropriately touching 13-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after being accused of a sex crime involving a 13-year-old child.

According to police, the victim told them she was asleep at her godmother’s Nutbush home when 25-year-old Chris Horne woke her up. He then began touching her inappropriately between her legs.

Horne was interviewed by police on Wednesday, July 31, and denied the allegations.

He was arrested and charged with sexual battery.