Man convicted of attempted murder escapes court with ride from juror, comes back, flees again

MARION, Ark. — A West Memphis man convicted of two counts of attempted murder was able to catch a ride home with a juror during a recess in the trial and fled before he was sentenced.

Madriekus Blakes, 32, was convicted of two counts of attempted murder and four counts of committing a terroristic act for a Sept. 27, 2018, shooting at a West Memphis convenience store where Blakes was accused of firing four shots at a man and his father sitting in a parked truck at a South Avalon Flash Market.

Crittenden County Circuit Court Judge John Fogelman released the jurors for the evening Tuesday and said deliberations would begin Wednesday.

Blakes was seen leaving the courthouse parking lot in an orange Chevrolet Camaro. When that same Camaro returned to the courthouse Wednesday morning, a juror got out of the vehicle with Blakes.

The juror told Fogelman he drove Blakes home, but they “did not talk about the case” during the ride. Fogelman excused the juror and named an alternate juror to fill the vacancy.

After he returned and while jurors were deliberating Wednesday, Blakes again fled the courthouse and was last seen walking along East Military Road.

After about 40 minutes of deliberation, the jury recommended 20 years in prison on each of the attempted murder counts and a $5,000 fine of each of the remaining counts, according to prosecuting attorney Scott Ellington.

Judge Fogelman will sentence Blakes once he is captured.