Live at 9: WREG Blood Drive, Our Boys Need Us & macular degeneration 101

Our Boys Need Us

Shelby County Schools recently announced plans to change the way the district educates African American students. The new initiative is called “Our Boys Need Us” and is designed to interrupt the destructive patterns in education that hinder them.

Doctor Michael Lowe joined us to explain more about what this means.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WREG Donor Day Community Blood Drive

News Channel 3 and Vitalant teamed up to help save lives.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What you need to know about macular degeneration

Macular degeneration can cause a partial loss of vision or a blind spot in the central vision. That low vision can impact your daily activities, but one organization wants to change that.

Richard Tapping from the Vision Council joined us to explain how.