Liquor store shooting sends man, innocent bystander to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people, including an innocent bystander, were rushed to the hospital following an overnight shooting at a liquor store.

According to police, the suspect and the victim pulled up to the store at the corner of Mt. Moriah and Ridgeway around the same time late Wednesday night. The pair reportedly knew each other from working together years ago and words were exchanged leading to the suspect firing shots in the parking lot.

The victim ran into the store followed by the suspect. That’s when the victim was shot three times.

Police said a woman inside the store was also shot during the incident. She was able to drive herself to St. Francis Hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.

The victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center by first responders. He too is expected to be okay.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.