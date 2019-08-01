Kirby Parkway road work leads to expensive repair for driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Uncovered road work on an East Memphis street led to an expensive repair for one driver Thursday morning, but it could have been much worse.

Jason Lurie was cruising in his Tesla on Kirby Parkway, when a loud bang as he drove over a hole in the street gave him a sick feeling in his stomach.

"I just know this is going to be an expensive fix,” Lurie said. "I knew exactly what I was expecting. Then I got out and looked and saw it was the tire and rim, and then I got it into the shop and learned that it would be the air suspension as well.”

In all, Lurie is looking at more than $1,800 in expenses.

Hey @MLGW - turn the volume up. That’s the sound of a $1500 tire and rim getting destroyed due to your workers negligence. Go cover your damn hole you bumbling buffoons. Kirby Parkway and Neshoba. pic.twitter.com/OsKhFiFF17 — jason (@jasonlurie) August 1, 2019

WREG visited the work site, and found one sign warning of utility work ahead, but there’s not much time before drivers are upon the large hole in the left lane, surrounded by traffic, with no chance to stop.

"It’s just sheer stupidity on the workers' part," Lurie said. "It just needed to have a cover put on it, an orange cone, a little orange barricade, or anything. There’s just no notification at all.”

Just a couple of hours after Lurie’s accident, that hole had been patched up, although the sign for road work was still in place.

We reached out to MLGW for an interview, but they said that no employees were available today. In a response to Lurie on Twitter, the utility said it was sorry for the experience and that the hole had been reported.

MLGW sent out a statement that read: “insert statement here.” They later sent a new statement saying the hole had been paved, and that customers with issues like this can contact MLGW Claims by calling 528-4011.

Lurie knows he’ll never get his money back, but hopes a lesson was learned.

"Either better signage, or closing off the lane in that area where they’re working. Something other than what they did, because what they did was nothing.”