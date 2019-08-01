× Eleven Shelby County deputies exposed to fentanyl in jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eleven officers and the intake area of the Shelby County jail must be decontaminated after fentanyl was discovered on a man being booked in the jail.

Eleven Shelby County Sheriff’s Office employees (one deputy sheriff and 10 corrections officers) must undergo decontamination. The SCSO said Memphis Fire made the scene and is decontaminating the intake area.

It is unclear which inmate was being booked when officers discovered the fentanyl.

The deputy sheriff was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

The jail is still taking in new inmates but in an alternate intake area.

