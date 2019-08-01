× Desoto County pharmacist accused of stealing drugs

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A pharmacist from Desoto County was charged after authorities say he stole drugs from work.

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics said Jerry Vaughn turned himself in to the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday, July 30, after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was accused of stealing 250 does of Suboxone, a drug usually prescribed to help with opioid withdrawal.

Vaughn was charged with embezzlement of a controlled substance and given a $7,500 bond.