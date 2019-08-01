× Community to honor victims killed in Southaven Walmart shooting at vigil

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — The families of Walmart workers Anthony Brown and Brandon Gales never knew they wouldn’t return home following their shifts on Tuesday. Authorities say the two were shot and killed by a former co-worker.

Complete strangers say they immediately began praying for restored peace.

“I just said, ‘God, cover those that witnesses it and those that were actually the victims of it, their family and anyone connected to it,” a resident said.

Police identified the suspect as Martez Abram, who has been described as a “disgruntled employee.”

Two flower bouquets mark the sport where a vigil will soon take place. It’s where many are expected to gather and honor those affected.

What happened is hard to adults to understand, so it comes as no surprise when 13-year-old Myeshia Cunningham says, “This is not the world I want to grow up in, because it’s like when you go into a store it feels like it’s kind of dangerous. You can get robbed, shot or even witness it.”

She’s struggling to make sense of the senselessness. Even the young say the community coming together will offer much needed support for the victims, while beginning the healing process.

The candlelight vigil will be held Friday night. It begins at 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Southaven Walmart.