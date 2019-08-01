City leaders attend grand opening for new hotel in downtown Memphis

Posted 11:37 pm, August 1, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There's a new place to kick up your feet and relax in downtown Memphis.

A ribbon-cutting was held for the grand opening of Hotel Indigo on B. B. King Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Mayor Strickland and city leaders attended the event.

Hotel Indigo is a chain of 90 boutique hotels around the world. It's housed at the old Holiday Inn building. While inside, guests will find a tribute to Memphis music and culture.

"Out of town investors put over $21 million into renovating a blighted building with 120 really good quality rooms, right in the heart of our city," Strickland said.

The property is on the National Register of Historic Places.

